WATCH LIVE | Mchunu appears before ad hoc committee

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday appear at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.
The inquiry was set up to probe alleged political interference, leadership failures and internal dysfunction in the SA Police Service, with a particular focus on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.