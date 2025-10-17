WATCH LIVE | Mchunu appears before ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday appear at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.

The inquiry was set up to probe alleged political interference, leadership failures and internal dysfunction in the SA Police Service, with a particular focus on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command.