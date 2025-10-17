WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at Stellenbosch University’s social justice summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at Stellenbosch University’s social justice summit at the CTICC just after 10am.

The summit theme focuses on food security, climate change and peace as cornerstones of social justice.

It will be preceded by the 6th International Social Justice Conference (October 15–16), also at the CTICC, which will bring together leading academics, thought leaders and practitioners to share research outputs and explore solutions under the theme “Social Justice, Food Security and Peace in a Turbulent World: Advancing Food Justice and Climate Resilience in Pursuit of Equality, Solidarity and Sustainable Development.”

TimesLIVE