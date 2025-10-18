Ramaphosa in mediation with warring DRC leaders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Lizeka Tandwa and Kgothatso Madisa

A warning that the execution of former Democratic Republic of the Congo president Joseph Kabila could spur a violent coup, was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to DRC President Felix Tshisikedi, government insiders say.

Ramaphosa conveyed the warning to Tshisikedi during his visit to South Africa last month in a bid to broker peace between the two warring Congolese leaders. This was just two weeks before Kabila was sentenced to death by his government in absentia for war crimes and treason.

Three government insiders said South Africa was now working to negotiate a political solution with Tshisekedi’s government over the Kabila issue. Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa had initially approached Ramaphosa to assist.

One high-ranking government official said: “There isn’t much substance to the charges, but it’s this typical African thing — the presidents also control the courts, so they fight political battles through the courts. Part of Tshisekedi’s problem is that Kabila is more popular than him.

“Kabila also comes from an area where M23 operates, and that, in a sense, poses a threat for Tshisekedi — that if you have a person as popular as Kabila going to assist M23, it is a recipe for a coup.

“Kabila is strengthening M23, and they can overpower Kinshasa. That is a problem South Africa made clear to Tshisekedi in our talks, and even when he was here to meet the president, that was made clear.”

Cabinet spokesperson and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa’s primary focus was ensuring that there is lasting peace in the eastern DRC and in the DRC in general.

“We have undertaken the responsibility to continue to co-ordinate peace efforts in that area, among other initiatives.

“I must indicate that President Ramaphosa has already met with former president Kabila of the DRC, and following that engagement, he’s meeting with President Tshisikedi. There will be other meetings with other role players. We are hoping and we are confident that there will be an opportunity to meet with M23 also as part of making sure that the parties in the DRC can find each other,” Ntshavheni said.

Two government insiders privy to the talks said South Africa was puzzled by the DRC’s execution order against Kabila, arguing that Tshisekedi had agreed with Ramaphosa that this would cause further harm to the region’s efforts for peace.

They added that the South African government had planned a meeting with the two warring DRC leaders, which would be co-ordinated by South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Kabila was found guilty of treason after he was tried in absentia in July for his alleged support for the Rwanda-backed rebels, who this year seized large swathes of territory in the eastern DRC.

Kabila spent almost two decades in power before stepping down in 2018. He has been living in South Africa and Zimbabwe since 2023. He was last seen in public in rebel-held territory in the DRC’s volatile east.

He was accused of crimes against humanity, including a role in the massacre of civilians. The military’s auditor-general, Gen Likulia Lucien René, told the high court in August that he was seeking the death penalty for homicide, rape, deportation and torture, among other crimes.

Kabila announced that he was returning to DRC to help push for peace in the war-ravaged east in April. DRC’s government swiftly moved to ban his political party later that month and seized his assets.

One government source said Kabila had a good relationship with South Africa. They said they were under the impression that Tshisekedi appreciated South Africa’s interventions in the DRC, adding that they understood that would motivate the DRC leader to listen to South Africa’s concerns.

“Kabila should be part of the solution, not part of the problem; that is our line. We thought that Tshisekedi read that well and agreed with our position until now,” the insider said.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya declined to comment.