WATCH LIVE | Detectives who investigated crimes linked to cartels to give evidence at Madlanga Commission

Last week justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled the commission sit in camera due to the sensitivity of the evidence.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry will this week hear evidence partially in camera from three detectives who investigated crimes linked to criminal cartels, the core focus of the commission’s investigations. Their testimonies will detail alleged interference in their investigations.

According to the commission, the witnesses to be referred to as A, B and C will take the stand off camera from a remote location but with their voices audible.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

The public and media will be able to access the auditorium at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College where the hearings will take place. The proceedings will be livestreamed and the witnesses’ exhibits displayed live on screen when they testify.

The commission said transcripts of the witnesses’ testimony will be publicly available after they have finished testifying.

This as a witness testified about matters that are the subject of ongoing police investigations.

The commission had previously ruled the testimony of a witness referred to as X be remote and off camera with the help of a mediator on Monday.

However, the arrangement was changed mid-testimony after the commission identified a potential risk, opting to have one of the evidence leaders read the witness statement instead.

The witness presented evidence that tied in with parts of the testimony presented by suspended crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumusani Khumalo on the beneficial relationship between the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in KwaZulu-Natal Maj-Gen Lesetja Sesona, his son and criminal accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Katlego Matlala.

Witness X’s evidence included analysis of chats between Matlala and high figures in the SA Police Service, revealing how he benefited from confidential institutional information and other information within the police service.

TimesLIVE