Emfuleni defends R11m spent on private grave diggers amid service delivery failures

Emfuleni local municipality is said to have spent more than R11m on grave diggers while struggling with service delivery.

The cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality is again under scrutiny, this time for allegedly spending more than R11m over the past three years on private grave diggers, despite having a fully fledged parks and recreation department with its own staff.

While opposition parties have slammed the spending as wasteful and unjustifiable, the municipality insists the figures have been “misrepresented and overstated for political gain”, arguing outsourcing was a temporary necessity due to capacity shortages.

The controversy surfaced after a written response by cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo in the Gauteng legislature in reply to a question from the DA. The DA had sought details on how much the municipality spent on private grave diggers between 2022 and 2025, and how many service providers were contracted.

According to Mamabolo’s reply, Inkokheli Business Enterprise, Zyka Management Services, Luselo and Seithulo JV and Downtown Spares were awarded contracts to provide burial services. The municipality reportedly paid:

R693 for an adult grave with a standard coffin;

R575 for a reopening (casket); and

R462 for a child grave.

Municipal spokesperson Anita Sehlabo confirmed Emfuleni facilitates between 60 and 110 burials a week, describing the expenditure as reasonable given the demand.

“Viewed over a five-year period, the total expenditure on grave digging services is minimal in proportion to the scale of demand. The outsourcing of the service was a necessary measure prompted by high demand and limited internal capacity,” Sehlabo said.

People have resorted to illegal dumping because rubbish is not collected. It came as a shock to residents when they heard R15m was spent on graveyard maintenance while the sites have become unsafe due to long grass — Isaac Hlalele, community member

However, the DA’s Emfuleni North constituency head Kingsol Chabalala dismissed the explanation as an attempt to justify mismanagement.

“The squandering of millions on external service providers for tasks such as grave digging is unjustifiable. The tasks do not require specialised skills and should be handled internally by staff employed by the municipality,” Chabalala said.

“The outsourcing of such basic functions reflects not only poor fiscal management but also a failure of responsible governance and accountability, hallmarks of the rot within Emfuleni.”

Sehlabo said the outsourcing was introduced because grave digging and filling were initially done manually by municipal staff, who could not keep up with the growing demand for burials.

“To address the challenge, the municipality has initiated a procurement process for tractor loader backhoes (TLBs) to enhance self-sufficiency. However, operating the machinery requires certified skills our general workers do not possess,” she said.

The municipality is reviewing its organisational structure to strengthen internal capacity and improve sustainable service delivery, she said.

“We have recently appointed additional general workers across eight cemeteries to handle ground keeping and site preparation and to assist during funerals. Some have been deployed to the parks and cemeteries department to help maintain public spaces.”

Poor service delivery persists

The latest revelation comes weeks after reports that Emfuleni spent more than R15m in the past five years on graveyard maintenance and grass-cutting services, despite many cemeteries remaining in a state of neglect.

A recent visit by residents and civic groups revealed:

broken niches;

abandoned offices without roofs and windows;

overgrown grass; and

sewage flowing through nearby streets.

Community member Isaac Hlalele said service delivery has collapsed across many townships under Emfuleni.

“People have resorted to illegal dumping because rubbish is not collected. It came as a shock to residents when they heard R15m was spent on graveyard maintenance while the sites have become unsafe due to long grass,” he said.

Cemeteries are not merely burial sites. They hold deep spiritual, religious, and cultural significance. The municipality could not compromise on ensuring residents are able to bury their loved ones with dignity — Anita Sehlabo, municipal spokesperson

Chabalala accused the municipality of failing its residents.

“It’s a disgrace that millions are lining the pockets of service providers while Emfuleni’s roads are riddled with potholes, sewage flows freely and some homes have gone without electricity for years,” he said.

Chabalala said the money wasted on duplicating services could have been invested in addressing pressing service delivery issues.

In response, Sehlabo maintained the municipality acknowledges its challenges and is working to address them under a broader turnaround strategy.

“Cemeteries are not merely burial sites. They hold deep spiritual, religious, and cultural significance,” she said.

“The municipality could not compromise on ensuring residents are able to bury their loved ones with dignity.”

TimesLIVE