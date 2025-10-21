Gigaba calls for prosecution of illegal immigrants after fatal Limpopo bus crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence chairperson Malusi Gigaba has called for those found to have entered South Africa illegally to be prosecuted. This comes after the recent bus crash on the N1 near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo that claimed 42 lives.

Gigaba said it was worrying that some of the 91 passengers had no identification documents, including passports. The passengers were reportedly travelling from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and Malawi when the bus veered off the road on a steep mountain pass and plunged down an embankment.

“What was going to happen at the border? They were going to be processed for exit and issued with no-return letters because it was necessary to also take the biometrics so that in the future, if they are found back in the country, they will be taken through the criminal justice system so that they are prosecuted,” he said.

Gigaba was leading the committee on an oversight visit to the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe near Musina in Limpopo.

In an interview with the SABC, Gigaba said the crash highlighted persistent border management challenges worsened by the underfunding of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

“One of the biggest challenges we face in this regard is that the SANDF is severely underfunded. As a result, they are not able to recruit for deployment. They are supposed to have 22 companies protecting our borders, but there are only 15. Even those face challenges of a lack of personnel, inadequate vehicles and insufficient technologies such as drones.”

[President Cyril Ramaphosa] has made a commitment that he would like the funding of the SANDF to be raised at first to 1.5% of GDP and scaling up over the next few years. We hope those measures will address the challenges — Malusi Gigaba, chair of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence

The committee will push for increased funding for the SANDF, he said.

In a separate interview with eNCA, Gigaba said: “The situation is deeply concerning because though there have been improvements in the establishment of the Border Management Authority and the work of the soldiers on the ground, the new fence that was erected is not strong enough to stop illegal crossings into South Africa.

“There are a number of crossings along the border which, though there are soldiers manning those areas, we don’t have enough boots on the ground to do as effective work as we should. The problem is counterfeit goods, illicit drugs, tobacco and stolen goods that move in and out of South Africa. Our soldiers are not enough. They do not have sufficient equipment, including boots and tents, and many have been deployed for longer than they should be.”

He also called for greater co-operation with neighbouring countries to manage the borders more effectively.

“The communities in some areas, to the west and east of Beitbridge, are also enabling illegal crossings. One of the things we have emphasised is the need for government and the integrated port committee to engage their counterparts because this can’t be the responsibility of South Africa alone. Our colleagues on the Zimbabwean and Mozambican sides also need to come to the party to assist us in managing the situation.”

TimesLIVE