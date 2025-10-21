Malema presses Mchunu to apologise for ‘misleading’ parliament about Mkhwanazi’s ‘threats’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema has pressured suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to apologise for “misleading” parliament about receiving threats from KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu on Tuesday made his third appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, where he faced questions from MPs.

He was expected to provide a recording in which he claimed Mkhwanazi threatened to “fight back” if he did not withdraw the letter to disband the police killings task team (PKTT).

However, parliament did not receive Mchunu’s evidence of the supposed recording.

In a heated argument, Malema demanded an apology from Mchunu.

“The minister must either accept that he misled the house, or he honestly thought the recording was there,” Malema said. “Minister committed to bring a recording, and the recording is not there.”

On Friday, Mchunu played a recording between his chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, and Mkhwanazi, in which Mkhwanazi supposedly made threats. However, there was no part in the recording where Mkhwanazi threatened Mchunu.

Malema asked Mchunu to provide the correct recording on Tuesday, and he agreed. On Tuesday Mchunu said the part of the conversation he was referring to was not recorded.

“How do you say you’ll come with a recording you never heard?” Malema said. “He’s making us play something he never heard. Had we not insisted on that part being brought, this house would have been misled.

“If he was not doing it deliberately, he has to apologise to the people of South Africa. A minister who has taken an oath to tell nothing but the truth. If he made a mistake, he must tell the people of South Africa that he apologises and made an error, unless he was deliberately misleading us.

“I insist he has to apologise if he made an honest mistake. People waited to hear a part where a general is threatening a minister. That’s not a simple allegation to be left like that.”

Other MPs demanded clarity from Mchunu regarding the recording and whether Mkhwanazi really made those threats.

Mchunu admitted to making a mistake by not providing the recording, but maintained that Mkhwanazi had threatened him.

“I made an honest mistake,” Mchunu said. “I was under the impression that the part I spoke about was there, and it was part of what was sent here. I made a follow-up, and it became clear that the recording had not started when this part was discussed.

“I made that mistake, and I apologise.”

