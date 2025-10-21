Mchunu admits receiving cryptic messages from Mogotsi, denies knowing Matlala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed he received text messages from his alleged associate Brown Mogotsi, which were revealed at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in September.

During the inquiry, police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo revealed WhatsApp and Signal messages between Mogotsi and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala that allegedly link Mchunu to Mogotsi.

Mchunu allegedly sent a message asking Mogotsi, “Was the arrest effected?” which was forwarded to Matlala.

Another message sent from Mogotsi to Mchunu read: “Minister, I am going to get the case number and this judgment for you. Now we have something proven by the court. This is the matter now, which either [deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack] Sibiya or the minister can use to charge Khumalo and apply rule 9 of the disciplinary hearing. It took the Constitutional Court to release a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment through a forced section 204 confession.

“Imagine, comrade Senzo, after 30 years of democracy, having this kind of policing. The good thing now is that these are not allegations but a court judgment.”

Testifying in parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Mchunu said he received the messages from Mogotsi but never responded.

“The messages were sent to me from Mogotsi.

“I never responded to either because I didn’t understand what he was referring to. He sent it, and I looked at it, but I didn’t have an understanding of what he was referring to.”

He said it was not the first time he had received a message he didn’t understand from Mogotsi.

“I didn’t follow up; I took it as one of the messages he’d send, and I wouldn’t know what they meant. I didn’t know what he was referring to, and I don’t think I went back to him to inquire about what he was referring to.”

Mchunu also confirmed he has Mogotsi’s number saved in his phone. He said he has known him since 2017, but their relationship is not personal, emphasising that Mogotsi is his “comrade” and not an “associate”.

“I’ve never asked him if he’s married, I’ve never gone to his home, I’ve never watched soccer with him and I’ve never inquired about his personal life because we just occasionally talk.”

He said he doesn’t know Matlala and has never met him but has only heard his name mentioned in 2024 regarding Matlala’s company being awarded a contract by SAPS to provide medical assessment and wellness services.

“I’m not fooling you or playing games. I have never met Matlala; I’ve never seen him with my naked eye, and I’ve never had a direct conversation with him.”

He dismissed claims that he has met Mogotsi and Matlala.

“I’ve never met Matlala alone or in the company of Mogotsi. He is not someone I’ve spoken to directly. He’s not someone I have anything to do with.”

Mchunu distanced himself from allegations of Matlala funding ANC alleged associates’ accommodation and dinner costs for the January 8 event in Cape Town. He said he didn’t attend the event, as he wasn’t in the city.

“I never asked anyone to organise dinner for me during that period. To be specific, I never asked Mogotsi to combine a list and give it to anyone or to organise accommodation.”

