Mchunu fails to produce recording of alleged threats from Mkhwanazi

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 16. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has backpedalled on his claims that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi threatened to “fight back” if he did not withdraw the letter to disband the police killings task team (PKTT).

On Friday, Mchunu told the parliamentary ad hoc committee that his chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, had informed him about Mkhwanazi’s threats.

“Nkabinde told me Mkhwanazi is angry and said I must withdraw the letter,” Mchunu said. “If the minister doesn’t withdraw, there’ll be a fightback. A fightback? I then said, let’s see what will happen. One of the things racing in my mind was why this affects Mkhwanazi to this point.”

Mchunu played a recording between Nkabinde and Mkhwanazi where Mkhwanazi supposedly made threats, but there was no part in the recording where Mkhwanazi threatened Mchunu.

Mchunu on Friday promised to provide the correct recording when he resumed his testimony on Tuesday. However, ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said the committee did not receive Mchunu’s evidence.

“Our support team followed up with the minister and his team to forward the extract he wanted us to play on that day,” Lekganyane said.

“As of the time of proceedings this morning, that extract has not been forwarded to us. As it stands now, the ad hoc committee doesn’t have that extract.”

EFF leader Julius Malema urged the committee to agree that there was no proof of Mchunu’s claims.

“The minister does not have a recording he told us to play,” Malema said. “He wanted us to listen to something he never listened to himself. Where we are, we don’t have a recording; that recording doesn’t exist. There’s no recording where Mkhwanazi was threatening the minister.”

Mchunu admitted that he did not provide the recording, saying: “I was under the impression that they had been recorded when the recording of their conversation started. The extract is not here, and it is only in reference.”

The committee agreed to dismiss the allegations and continue with the proceedings.

