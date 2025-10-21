South Africa in difficult balancing act in China/US trade wars: Lamola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola conceded in London during the Financial Times Africa summit that the US-China trade war has put South Africa in a difficult position, balancing between its two biggest trade partners.

“It’s a difficult balancing act, but historically we have continued to be guided by the Bandung principles of non-alignment,” he said.

Lamola was answering questions about South Africa’s foreign policy position, including its relations with the Donald Trump administration. The US is pushing for South Africa to choose between the two countries but South Africa will not submit to the pressure, he said.

“As a developing country, we are not in any position to choose any one [partner]; we need all international partners to support our development. So we are not able to choose anyone between the US and China or any other country. But we see ourselves as non-aligned, and that’s why our president also continues to play a role in the various conflicts across the globe.”

China overtook the US as South Africa’s largest trading partner in 2008, with SA becoming China’s biggest market in Africa. China’s relationship with SA has been further strengthened through Brics, which has led to high-level discussions and agreements to enhance trade.

The US is South Africa’s second biggest trade partner, but relations between the two countries have been strained since the Russia/Ukraine war. The election of Trump led to further tensions. South Africa’s foreign policy has been said to have been a factor in Washington’s decision to issue punitive 30% tariffs on South African exports to the US.

We’re never ambivalent. We have been clear about the UN Charter in terms of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The president also recently hosted President Zelensky to convey the message, and he also sent the same message to President Putin... I believe if we were not ‘one of those African countries’, we could be the leading negotiating platform for Russia and Ukraine — Ronald Lamola, international relations & co-operation minister

Lamola said South Africa has been clear in its non-aligned stance in the war, saying until recently President Cyril Ramaphosa was the only head of state who could speak to President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin at the request of former US president Joe Biden.

“So we’re never ambivalent. We have been clear about the UN Charter in terms of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The president also recently hosted President Zelensky to convey the message, and he also sent the same message to President Putin. So up to now, we have been the only country — except obviously now with President Trump — but I believe if we were not ‘one of those African countries’, we could be the leading negotiating platform for Russia and Ukraine.”

The Sunday Times recently reported Ramaphosa’s special adviser for investment promotion Alistair Ruiters was tipped to be South Africa’s next ambassador to the US. South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since March, when Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the Trump administration. This was after his remarks at a webinar hosted by the think tank the Mapungubwe Institute, in which he accused Trump of promoting white supremacy.

The Sunday Times reported that Ruiters has been part of South Africa’s trade mission to the US to negotiate a bilateral trade dear the easing of the 30% tariffs. The tariffs threaten thousands of jobs in the automotive industry and citrus farming in South Africa.

Lamola would not confirm when asked about Ruiters in London but said an ambassador will be announced soon.

“I always put the rider that our ambassador in Washington was expelled by the US administration. It’s not as if we didn’t have an ambassador. We needed to take our time to assess so that we send the right candidates to Washington that we are comfortable with, [who would also be] received in the US. You know the unpredictability of Washington — we have to be sure.”

