Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues with witnesses A, B and C testifying

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony from witnesses A, B and C on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NASIPHI MOYA | South Africa’s eight metros: the untapped economic steroids for recovery

2

Tourists to Cape Town warned about card-cloning scammers

3

Negotiations at advanced stage for rescue plan for Ithala depositors

4

BENJAMIN SMART | How Trump is leading the US into an economic and public health catastrophe

5

PALI LEHOHLA | Forget the doubters, believe the stats

Top Stories