WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues with witnesses A, B and C testifying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony from witnesses A, B and C on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

TimesLIVE