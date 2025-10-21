Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mchunu in parliament to answer questions on alleged criminality in the criminal justice system

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on October 16. (Brenton Geach)

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is back before the parliamentary ad hoc committee to address allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding criminality within the justice system.

TimesLIVE

