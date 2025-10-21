WATCH LIVE | Mchunu in parliament to answer questions on alleged criminality in the criminal justice system

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is back before the parliamentary ad hoc committee to address allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding criminality within the justice system.
