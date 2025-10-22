KZN state hospitals performed only 200 vasectomies in past decade: Motsoaledi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal performed fewer than 200 vasectomies in 10 years, while more than 100,000 women underwent sterilisation procedures.

Responding to a question by DA MP Mzamo Billy in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said only a handful of hospitals reported vasectomy services between 2015 and 2025, with many of them recording zero procedures in most years.

The highest number of vasectomies recorded in a year in the province was 80 in the 2018/2019 financial year. In contrast, the annual number of female sterilisation procedures ranged between 8,603 and 11,472.

The DA condemned the numbers as a “shocking indictment” of the department’s failure to prioritise men’s reproductive health and promote gender equality in family planning.

“Despite vasectomy being free, safe and completed within 20 minutes, most hospitals in the province are not providing the service consistently,” said Billy. “In one of South Africa’s largest provinces, data shows years in which no public hospitals performed a vasectomy. This is not only a failure of leadership but also a clear reflection of gender imbalance in family planning responsibilities.”

Only four public hospitals in the province reached double digits for vasectomy procedures in the past decade:

Victoria Mxenge Hospital (82);

Montebello Hospital (32);

Dundee Hospital (26); and

General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital (11).

Many others — including Northdale, Rietvlei and Mseleni hospitals — recorded only one procedure, or none, during the decade.

Motsoaledi said cultural barriers, low demand and a shortage of trained personnel were reasons for the low numbers.

It is unacceptable that in 2025 fewer than 1% of men in South Africa have accessed a service that is safe, permanent and freely available. This lack of action undermines gender equality and weakens public health efforts to prevent unplanned pregnancies — Mzamo Billy, DA MP

However, Billy dismissed this explanation, saying the department failed to show any significant effort to overcome these. He said the lack of demand is because of a lack of awareness and access.

“Equally concerning is that, in a separate reply to the DA, the minister admitted there has been no dedicated provincial awareness campaign on vasectomy in the past decade, while also acknowledging that few health-care workers are trained to perform the procedure,” he said.

Motsoaledi conceded that in contrast to public institutions, hundreds of vasectomies are performed annually at facilities such as Busamed Hillcrest, Life Westville and Netcare Alberlito. However, the average cost of a private vasectomy is more than R5,000, which puts the procedure out of reach for many South Africans.

“There are no partnerships between the public and private sectors to expand vasectomy access,” he said.

The DA said the data reveals a serious neglect of men’s reproductive health and reinforces outdated gender stereotypes that place the burden of contraception almost entirely on women. The party called for:

a clear plan to offer vasectomy services at all major public hospitals in KZN;

a dedicated awareness campaign on male reproductive health; and

training of healthcare workers to perform vasectomies consistently.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025 fewer than 1% of men in South Africa have accessed a service that is safe, permanent and freely available,” Billy said. “This lack of action undermines gender equality and weakens public health efforts to prevent unplanned pregnancies.”

