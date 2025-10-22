Mchunu says he doesn’t know of any political interference in SAPS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has denied allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he is interfering in police investigations.

On July 6, Mkhwanazi held a media briefing in which he accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in police investigations. This led to the minister on December 31 issuing a directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT).

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and other senior law enforcement officials of being linked to a network of corrupt and criminal syndicates, using their influence to obstruct justice. He alleged that criminal syndicates have infiltrated law enforcement agencies.

After that, a parliamentary ad hoc committee was established to investigate the allegations.

Testifying before the committee, Mchunu said he had no knowledge of any political interference in the criminal justice system.

“I know of no instance in which I could be accused of political interference,” Mchunu said. “It sounded very strange when I heard that, and I couldn’t recall any instance. What may have happened before, I don’t know.

“I listened to the instances he [Mkhwanazi] spoke about, and I don’t agree that they constitute political interference.”

Mchunu has consistently defended his decision to issue a directive to disband the task team. He maintained he was well within his rights to do so without consulting national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola or the project leaders of the task team.

He denied knowing corruption and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has a close relationship with his “comrade”, Brown Mogotsi.

Asked about his reaction to Mkhwanazi’s fiery press briefing, Mchunu said, “My reaction was, what has happened? Then my mind raced back to ‘fight back’ (which Mkhwanazi allegedly threatened to do if Mchunu doesn’t withdraw the letter to disband the PKTT), but I couldn’t help that there’s been a mention of ‘fight back’.”

He said another thing that came to his mind was what he was told when crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested.

“There was also another expression that I must be told: ‘the gloves are off’. And I had not arrested Khumalo and other officers.

“I’m looking at these things through the lenses of these two things, and I’m looking at it as something that had an impact on the mind of Mkhwanazi.”

TimesLIVE