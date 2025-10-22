Parly watchdog body moves swiftly on minister Tolashe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has moved swiftly to launch a probe against social development minister Sisisi Tolashe following a DA complaint over allegations of misleading the legislature.

Tolashe, also the president of the ANC Women’s League, made this revelation herself on Wednesday while responding to questions on her “ethical leadership” of the department that distributes hundreds of billions of rand to millions of social grant recipients.

Tolashe has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including leading a departmental delegation on a junket to New York at a cost of R3m, allegedly misleading her oversight parliamentary committee on the appointment of her director-general, Peter Netshipale, and shielding her special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla, from accountability and disciplinary processes related to his previous position in government.

The social development minister has also come under fire for appointing an unqualified niece of Kgatla’s as her chief of staff, an appointment she has since reversed after whistle-blowers raised the alarm.

The complaint against Tolashe was filed by DA MP Alexandra Abrahams at the weekend.

Addressing the matter in the National Assembly on Wednesday, following a barrage of questions from MPs, Tolashe said she was now co-operating with the committee tasked with clamping down on MPs accused of behaving badly.

“I must inform this house that yesterday, I received correspondence from the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for allegations of misleading parliament,” she said.

“I must hasten to say I will give the committee my full cooperation as I have got nothing to hide.”

Asked by MK Party MP Nokwethemba Mtshweni, who had submitted the original question whether she would resign if found guilty, Tolashe said she served at the pleasure of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As the saying goes, the fish rots from the head and you are the head of this department. Leadership is taking accountability when things go wrong. What accountability have you taken in this regard? Or do you believe that accountability is something that only applies to your officials and not you as minister? — Alexandra Abrahams, DA MP

But Abrahams became more pointed and harsher on the controversial minister.

“Minister, you speak of restoring ethical leadership, but how do you lead ethically, when your own hands appear to be stained by scandal?

“Your department is under fire for dodgy procurement deals, irregular appointments, allegations of political interference and allegations of misleading parliament regarding the D-G appointment, all under your watch,” charged Abrahams.

“As the saying goes, the fish rots from the head and you are the head of this department. Leadership is taking accountability when things go wrong. What accountability have you taken in this regard? Or do you believe that accountability is something that only applies to your officials and not you as minister?” Abrahams further asked.

Tolashe replied that she was taking steps to deal with problems in her department, including submitting a revised report on the New York trip after the initial one was rejected by parliament.

She also wants the D-G to explain in writing why action should not be taken against him for signing a five-year employment contract whereas cabinet granted him one year, due to expire at the end of March 2026.

“Yes, the honourable member is correct, there are difficulties, and this is why I have been bold enough to follow the processes and pronounce myself where people have been found in the wrong.

“I must commit in this house that I will always do that on behalf of the poor, regardless of the person who has been alleged to have been involved, nothing will change me in any way or make me afraid to take such decisions.”