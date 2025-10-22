Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mchunu in parliament to answer questions on ‘criminality’ in justice system

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Senzo Mchunu. Picture WERNER HILLS
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo. (, WERNER HILLS)

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is back before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about corruption in the criminal justice system.

