‘Witness A’ praises Mkhwanazi for exposing police rot

A police investigator who spent two days testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry has concluded his evidence by expressing deep gratitude to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his “explosive” media briefing on July 6, which he said exposed the hidden challenges faced by honest police officers.

The investigator, known as Witness A, told the commission Mkhwanazi’s public briefing was the best thing that could have happened to South Africa because it brought to light issues that were long concealed within police ranks.

“The public is made aware of the challenges investigators, ordinary, honest officers, face when we are trying to do our job. As an ordinary police officer, not a general or commander, you feel you do not have the authority, capacity or courage to speak out against these things for fear of retaliation,” he said.

The briefing empowered officers who had long felt unable to speak out for fear of retaliation, and it helped their families understand the dangers of their work, he said.

“I have no doubt that had it not been for the briefing, the internal pressure on Witness B and me to compromise the investigation would have grown worse as the investigation progressed and the trial date was closer.”

Witness A was part of the team investigating Katiso “KT” Molefe, a suspect linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart and later implicated in the killing of musician DJ Sumbody. He testified on how they faced resistance, possible tampering and bribery attempts.

On Tuesday he told the commission Molefe’s bail appeal was marked by irregularities and alleged interference attempts. Molefe was arrested on December 6 2024, with his initial bail application dismissed by the Vereeniging magistrate’s courts on April 2 2025.

According to the investigator, Molefe became angry after being denied bail, claiming people had met with the magistrate at 3am to influence the outcome. Molefe also accused police generals of plotting against him, alleging his arrest and prosecution were part of a broader plan to “take him down”.

Witness A said investigators had received information that Molefe was willing to pay R2.5m to secure bail during his appeal process, which raised concerns about corruption within the justice system.

“We didn’t understand if this system [corruption] was going to be in the judiciary, namely the justice system or the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] because we were dealing with the NPA. We were establishing a relationship with new NPA personnel, the prosecutor. We didn’t understand if it was him who was going to receive the money or the judge. We didn’t know the judge,” he alleged.

He described the bail appeal as “pre-concluded”, claiming the presiding judge appeared biased and disinterested in the prosecution’s arguments while showing sympathy toward the defence.

In his emotional closing remarks to the commission, Witness A reflected on the personal risks and sacrifices that come with investigating organised crime. He said he had been told he would die for pursuing the investigation but said that he would “do it all over again” if it meant making a difference in people’s lives.

