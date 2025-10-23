‘It’s a mess’: former police minister Bheki Cele frustrated over bail system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele testified on Thursday before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.

One of the main challenges facing the work of the police is the bail system in the country.

This is according to former police minister Bheki Cele, who is testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Cele expressed his frustration over offenders who commit multiple offences being granted bail.

“I’m always told it’s a constitutional right; that thing is a mess. Bail is a mess,” Cele said.

The bail system in South Africa has been the subject of controversy, with many raising concerns about its fairness and effectiveness.

Cele served as police minister from 2018 to 2024 and national police commissioner in 2011.

The issue of bail is a problem for the police, but we are told it’s a constitutional right — Bheki Cele, former police minister

He cited alleged cash heist suspects being granted bail despite committing the crime several times, saying that they put the lives of police officers at risk.

“Police get frustrated with that. If you’re going for cash heists, you prepare. Part of the preparation is to prepare to eliminate whoever is in the way, hence police officers die. Many people who rape and kill are out on bail.”

Cele further referenced accused No 5 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Fisokuhle Ntuli, saying it was also one of his major frustrations that he was granted bail.

“As we speak, he’s serving six life sentences. He was found guilty and sentenced, but appealed and was granted bail. Some of the people he went after provided evidence against him.

“The issue of bail is a problem for the police, but we are told it’s a constitutional right.”

TimesLIVE