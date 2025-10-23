Tony Yengeni jumps ship to join MK Party as second deputy president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni was announced as the MK Party second deputy president by founder Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday

Former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni has ditched the ANC to join the MK Party.

The former veteran ANC leader was unveiled as the party’s second deputy president during a media briefing in Durban on Thursday.

He will work alongside deputy president John Hlope.

During a brief introduction of Yengeni, party president Jacob Zuma said he was “happy” that Yengeni had joined the party. He said he had known him for a long time.

“We come from very far with our second president, comrade Yengeni,” he said.

Zuma said he trusted Yengeni, adding he had no doubt he would play a vital role in growing the party.

He said Yengeni would work closely with him and described him as an all-rounder who could fit into any position.

“Comrade Yengeni has played many roles, the only position he has not assumed is to be the president,” Zuma said.

In a brief address, Yengeni said he was thrilled to join MK. He said the MK Party was the only organisation that he saw had the potential to truly liberate the people of South Africa.

“I am prepared to serve the party to the best of my ability,” he said.

Yengeni said he was happy he would be working with Zuma again.

