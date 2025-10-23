Politics

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele at parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Dwayne Senior
Former police minister Bheki Cele is appearing before parliament's ad hoc committee. File photo. (, Dwayne Senior)

Former police minister Bheki Cele is on Thursday providing testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Proteas claiming stunning win to tie series in Pakistan

2

Parly watchdog body moves swiftly on minister Tolashe

3

POLL | Should premier Lesufi be held accountable for the unlawful amaPanyaza deployment?

4

‘We die like flies and nothing happens’: grandmother of teenagers shot in Westbury

5

Lesufi disbands amaPanyaza, who will be trained as Gauteng traffic police and other security partners

Top Stories