Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

September 30, 2025.Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Tyla drops new single ‘Chanel’

2

Parly watchdog body moves swiftly on minister Tolashe

3

‘It’s a mess’: former police minister Bheki Cele frustrated over bail system

4

Anti-bullying institute calls for strict measures at schools after Milnerton incident

5

Hilton-Smith slams Safa over Banyana coach Ellis’ contract impasse

Top Stories