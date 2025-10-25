ANC welcomes FATF decision to delist South Africa from greylist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s greylist after two years. Picture: REUTERS

The ANC has welcomed the announcement that South Africa has officially been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said South Africa’s removal from the grey list is “a direct outcome of decisive and co-ordinated action taken across the ANC-led government, law enforcement, regulatory bodies, and the financial sector”.

“Over the past two years, our country has implemented comprehensive reforms to address the deficiencies identified by the FATF,” Bhengu said on Saturday.

“This development is a vote of confidence in our country’s reform agenda and in our determination to ensure accountability, transparency and ethical governance.

“The ANC commends the leadership of the South African government, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, for driving this turnaround and for demonstrating that South Africa is serious about restoring confidence in its institutions and financial systems.”

Bhengu said the “fight against corruption, financial crime, and illicit financial flows must remain a national priority”.

“Not only to meet international standards but to safeguard the integrity of our democracy and ensure that public resources are used for the benefit of the people.”

