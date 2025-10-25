‘It would be nice to see Mkhwanazi and speak’: Cele after KZN top cop withdraws allegation against him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he would like to meet KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Former police minister Bheki Cele said he would like to speak to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who alleged he had received money from controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Mkhwanazi has since retracted the allegation.

Cele was speaking to the media on Friday after appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

“It has happened, I accept that. It would be nice to see him [Mkhwanazi] one day and talk about it. He’s easy to speak to.”

Mkhwanazi had alleged in his testimony to the committee that the former police minister had received cash from Matlala, who was arrested in May and faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.

“The communication dates back to 2024. We are tracking where the money went after the deposit — whether it returned to Cele or reached someone else,” the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner said at the time.

During Cele’s testimony, evidence leader Norman Arendse told the MPs he had received a message from Mkhwanazi retracting his allegation.

“We received a text message from Mkhwanazi in which he says this allegation is withdrawn,” Arendse said. “The team that was working on the analysis got the bank account number wrong, and it’s not a reference to you. The allegation is withdrawn with apologies from Mkhwanazi for any inconvenience or hurt caused.”

MPs said Mkhwanazi would have to appear before the ad hoc committee again to retract the remarks under oath.

Cele added he was also happy to assist the committee gather evidence so it could make conclusive findings on the matter.

“I didn’t come here as a charged person or a criminal. I’m open to make a contribution to the investigations.”

Next to be quizzed by the parliamentary ad hoc committee next Tuesday are police minister Feroz Cachalia and his two deputy ministers, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo.

TimesLIVE