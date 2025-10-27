DA calls for Joburg metro police, Gauteng traffic dept to focus on safety rather than revenue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA's Gauteng community safety spokesperson Michael Sun has criticised the provincial government for not taking a stronger stance on preventive measures. File photo.

There is a growing trend of revenue-driven roadblocks being implemented by Johannesburg metro police and the Gauteng traffic department, says DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety Michael Sun.

“These operations appear to prioritise the recovery of outstanding fines rather than addressing the root causes of reckless driving, drunk driving and road fatalities common in our province,” Sun said.

“The DA demands that these law enforcement agencies prioritise traffic safety and crime prevention over revenue collection.”

According to figures from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Gauteng recorded a slight decline in fatal crashes, from 494 in the last quarter of 2024 to 459 in the same period in 2025. Fatalities also decreased from 546 to 506.

“Despite this improvement, Gauteng still accounts for 22% of national road deaths, remaining the province with the highest share of fatalities,” Sun said.

The 2024/2025 Gauteng community safety and security annual report highlights the extent of the problem.

In total, 89 motorists were caught driving over 200km/h in 120km/h zones, including one reckless driver who was recorded at a speed of 265km/h

“In the past year, 2,515 drunk-driving operations were conducted, resulting in 2,597 arrests for driving under the influence.

“Additionally, 18,480 speed enforcement operations were conducted, resulting in 870 arrests for excessive speeding. In total, 89 motorists were caught driving over 200km/h in 120km/h zones, including one reckless driver who was recorded at a speed of 265km/h.”

Sun said these figures demonstrate the need for a change in focus from fine collection operations.

“What is urgently needed is a shift in focus towards crime prevention and comprehensive road safety management, targeting the behaviours that directly lead to crashes, injuries and deaths.”

He criticised the provincial government for not taking a stronger stance on preventive measures.

“If the premier [Panyaza] Lesufi-led government prioritised road safety, it would introduce a new, people-centred approach that integrates enforcement with technology, data and education, rather than allowing law enforcement agencies to fall short of this mandate.”

Sun said under a DA-led Gauteng government, road safety and crime prevention would be prioritised over revenue collection.

“We would enhance road safety operations in high-risk areas, deploy average speed over distance systems and speed cameras to deter offenders, and integrate data across agencies to track arrests and convictions.

“Additionally, we would launch public awareness campaigns to promote responsible road use among motorists and pedestrians.”

