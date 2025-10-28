‘I thought we needed to focus on the big fish’: Ad hoc committee unimpressed by deputy police minister’s testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cassel Mathale, deputy minister of police, testified at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 28, 2025 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Members of the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system have criticised deputy police minister Cassel Mathale’s testimony in parliament.

Mathale is the sixth witness to appear before the committee after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and former police minister Bheki Cele.

In his testimony, Mathale spoke about Mchunu’s directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), saying it was discussed but he was not consulted on the decision to disband it.

Mathale shocked parliament when he revealed that Mchunu hadn’t delegated duties to him and the other deputy police minister, Polly Boshielo, more than a year after their appointment.

Another controversial statement he made was that he didn’t think there was any factionalism in the South Africa Police Service (SAPS), saying that when there are a few rogue cops, it doesn’t reflect on the whole department.

“I maintain the SAPS is intact and doesn’t have factionalism,” Mathale said.

Mathale dismissed some of the questions he didn’t have facts about, sparking outrage from MPs, with some accusing him of being political in his answers.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach criticised Mathale’s testimony.

“There’s a saying in English that you slide through butter like a hot knife, and that’s what you are doing,” Breytenbach said.

“You saw nothing, you did nothing, you heard nothing, and you know nothing. I’m wondering what you came to do today and how you think that approach is helpful, because it’s not.”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said she expected more from the deputy minister.

“This morning I was asking myself why you’re here, but I want to thank you for coming because I thought we needed to focus on the big fish and just call you later on,” James said.

“If anything, I appreciate your testimony because it has proven that we need to do away with deputy ministers. If there’s anything that needs to be disbanded, it is deputy ministers.”

Mathale defended his testimony, saying he responded to the questions to the best of his ability. “I spoke to what I saw and know,” he said.

Mathale concluded his evidence and questioning by MPs on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE