New KZN Santaco leaders and transport MEC vow to get public transport on track

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma with the newly elected KZN South African National Taxi Council leadership. They have agreed to a number of critical issues affecting public transport in the province

Unity in the taxi association, working with the e-hailing industry and regulating safety protocols for scholar transport are among the priorities for the newly elected KwaZulu-Natal South African Taxi Council.

That’s according to chair Boy Zondi after provincial elections which were marked by unity of 246 associations across different regions.

Zondi was speaking after a joint meeting with transport and housing MEC Siboniso Duma at Coastlands uMhlanga on Tuesday afternoon.

“ We are one organisation. Some had different views but all their views were made under the banner of Santaco. We are one organisation and we want to work as a collective,” said Zondi.

He said in the build-up to elections held on Thursday, concerns were raised that Santaco had become a mouthpiece of the provincial government.

“If there was ever that thinking, the department should remember that we represent taxi operators,” said Zondi.

He said ahead of the busy festive season when thousands of commuters make use of public transport, they were calling on the government to act swiftly in issuing outstanding permits. He said the bottleneck came as a result of Durban having only one office.

“There are 112 taxi associations in Durban. There are buses, metered taxis and scholar transport operators who need permits. That is where the backlog lies,” said Zondi.

He said the council was planning to meet representatives from the 16 regions and this would inform their direction for the next four years.

Chief among priorities were addressing fatalities and casualties involving scholar transport.

On Monday, 10 schoolchildren were injured on the M13 highway near Hillcrest when a truck rear-ended a scholar transport taxi. A similar incident on the N3 less than two weeks ago left 18 pupils injured.

“We are going to deliberate and talk about the issue with all our stakeholders who deal with scholar transport. We are concerned about the accidents,” said Zondi.

He called on the national government to intervene in regulating the fleet of scholar transport operators.

“We have long called on the ministry of transport [from when it was] headed by minister Dipuo Peters, urging her to phase out all fleets of vehicles,” said Zondi.

He said the issue of overloaded vehicles was also non-negotiable.

“Those vehicles carry the future of the nation. We cannot have old and unroadworthy vehicles operating,” said Zondi.

Duma said during the “historic” meeting he congratulated the newly elected leadership and their members on their “exemplary conduct”.

“We don’t take for granted such a successful elective conference within the context of understanding differences associated with any election.”

He said they agreed on a number of iniatives.

These included:

Both parties agreed to strengthen capacity in eThekwini for the handling and processing of new applications for operating licences.

An undertaking to improve the digital system for the lodging and processing of applications for operating licences in order to reduce the waiting time and long queues.

An e-hailing summit will be held next month involving the national department of transport, the KZN department of transport, municipalities, KZN Santaco and all stakeholders in the e-hailing sector.

A provincial event will be held to introduce the newly elected leadership.

Duma said the department had started its festive season campaign by staging roadblocks since the beginning of October. He said he was optimistic the department’s campaign to clamp down on errant truck drivers, including foreigners, was yielding results.

He said the road traffic inspectorate had also been buoyed by the new cohort of 177 inspectors for the roads.

TimesLIVE