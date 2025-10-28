Tensions rise in KZN as GPU is on the brink of collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal is headed for the rocks following the announcement by one of its partners, the National Freedom Party, that it had lost confidence in the coalition.

This comes as the ANC in KZN has allegedly sent an SOS to the national leadership after continued battles with its biggest coalition partner, the IFP.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has not responded to questions about the allegations.

The ANC and the IFP are allegedly already in informal talks with the MK Party as tensions boil over between the two parties in the province. However, the parties are said to be keeping the talks hush-hush.

Insiders in both the ANC and IFP say the two parties are preparing for a possible collapse of the GPU, which could see the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party taking over government in the province.

The MK Party has tabled a motion of no confidence in IFP provincial chairperson and premier Thami Ntuli. The MK Party is hoping to use the motion against Ntuli to further strain relations between the IFP and ANC and woo one of the parties in the GPU to collapse the coalition.

The tensions between the ANC and the IFP stem from the two parties’ continued battle for control of municipalities. The ANC leaders in the province believe the IFP has used its position at Cogta to freeze the ANC out in municipalities.

Most recently, the ANC thwarted plans by the IFP to oust its troika in the Dannhauser local municipality through motions of no confidence. This followed the ANC’s own actions, where it removed the IFP speaker.

The two parties have also locked horns in the uMkhanyakude district municipality, where the IFP removed an ANC mayor, replacing him with its own councillor.

This sparked a reaction from the ANC, which tabled a motion of no confidence against the IFP’s Umvoti mayor.

ANC provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu characterised the standoff between the two parties as a defining moment in the coalition.

KwaZulu-Natal former MEC for economic development and tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He said the ANC was setting up a meeting to discuss the issues with the IFP.

“Our position still remains until such time that the ANC and the IFP have had their own discussions over the matter that we must deal with,” Mabuyakhulu said.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa denied any discussions with the MK Party, saying their motion is consistent with their mandate to oppose.

“We are not distracted by their political theatrics. The IFP has confidence in the KZN GPU, and we are satisfied with its stability. The IFP remains committed to continued and constant engagements between and among all political parties in the GPU where differences arise with a view to resolving them.

“The governance matters insofar as Cogta are receiving attention from both parties. The stability within the GPU is a threat to the unstable MKP, hence their desperate gymnastics of frivolous motions,” he said.

However, the National Freedom Party (NFP) said it had lost confidence in Ntuli. Without the NFP’s one seat in the legislature, it will mean a collapse of the GPU.

In a statement on Saturday, following questions from the Sunday Times, the NFP said it has witnessed a steady erosion of public trust — the very trust the people of KwaZulu-Natal placed in all GPU partners. Instances of financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, including unnecessary international trips by the premier, have deeply undermined confidence in the GPU.

It is on this basis that the NFP has lost confidence in the premier. The party said it is open to working with any political party that prioritises service delivery, transparency and the creation of an enabling environment for investment and growth.

“Regrettably, both major partners within the GPU have not demonstrated the honesty and integrity required to sustain genuine cooperation. Our discussions at the formation of the GPU were rooted in a shared commitment to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal. However, what we have seen in practice — especially within certain municipalities — reveals self-serving behaviour and a lack of mutual understanding.

“Both partners have failed to show the necessary political backbone and accountability expected in a government of unity. This has weakened the foundation of the GPU and betrayed the expectations of our citizens.”

It added that in the absence of honesty, transparency and mutual respect among GPU partners, the very essence of the GPU cannot stand.

“The unfortunate reality is that it is the people of KwaZulu-Natal — along with stakeholders from business, civil society and traditional leadership — who suffer most from this political instability and lack of cohesion. There are ongoing political discussions among parties in KwaZulu-Natal about the province’s future direction.

“The recent election results clearly show that the electorate expressed overwhelming support for the MK Party. Perhaps it would be wise to allow the MKP to take a leading role in any future provincial governance formation.”

This could mean that the MKP will be the decider on who stays in government.

A high-ranking ANC leader told the Sunday Times that discussions with [MK Party leader Jacob] Zuma had started; however, this was not sanctioned by the national leaders. They said the ANC in the province may be forced to abandon their relationship with the IFP should conditions persist.

They said the ANC had given the IFP many chances to desist from destabilising the ANC in municipalities.

“They [IFP] are using Cogta to destabilise us in the municipalities. This is not a sign of a coalition partner who operates in good faith. The discussions with Msholozi have not begun in earnest, but we are talking to them informally. Something must change, and we know that Zuma wants to work with the ANC.”

When asked if the province would be able to persuade its national leaders to engage Zuma, they said this was unlikely.

We know the ANC is talking to Zuma, but I can’t see the ANC nationally agreeing to that arrangement. The circumstances may lead us to work with the MK Party, but you can’t predict what will happen. — IFP national executive committee member

“We have to make a decision that is in the best interest of the province, and the national leadership has to see this. National was persuaded and understood when Panyaza [Lesufi] decided to abandon talks with the DA against its instructions. We are also in the same boat. We are in a coalition that is untenable; if the national leadership does not intervene and fast, we have to make a decision that is in the best interest of the province and our people,” they said.

Another ANC leader said that part of the problem was that the GPU had operated from the government instead of being led politically.

“What has happened is the failure and collapse of political leadership, and in that event, you will obviously have what we are having now. In the context when leaders of the GPU are not meeting, inevitably, you would expect that the GPU will not function properly because you are supposed to be managing the structure politically, because these are political structures, you can’t manage them through government. You are supposed to manage issues through the political dispute resolutions before you get to the point of government.”

ANC KZN spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the provincial leadership said the ANC has no role to play in the motion of no confidence.

“The ANC is committed to the GPU and is not currently exploring any coalition arrangements with other parties.”

An IFP leader in its national executive committee confirmed that conversations with the MK Party were now a serious consideration by the party.

“We know the ANC is talking to Zuma, but I can’t see the ANC nationally agreeing to that arrangement. The circumstances may lead us to work with the MK Party, but you can’t predict what will happen.

“Part of the problem is that MK Party is clueless in governance, which is why we are hesitating, and we are also aware that once you touch KZN you might have an impact on the GNU. At this stage national must intervene and give a directive and the ANC cannot support a motion of no confidence that is sponsored by the MK Party. That will be the end of this coalition,” they said.

The Sunday World recently reported that the MK Party was in talks with the ANC and the EFF to form a new coalition government in the province. It said the proposed new provincial government would see the ANC walking away with four cabinet positions while the IFP would receive the deputy speaker position.

The MK Party has 38 seats in the legislature and needs just three seats to collapse the GPU.

A high-ranking MK Party leader said Zuma was leading discussions with various parties in the province.

“The officials are keeping it tight-lipped at this stage because both sides want to work with us. All we know is that the current status quo continuing is something I don’t think will happen. But we can’t say at the moment what the next government will look like. It could even be a minority government led by us with the ANC and the IFP protecting their interests here and there.”

“We are doing the same in Gauteng, where they are in charge, but we are supporting them. So they might just want us to protect their interest.”

They said DA leader and finance MEC Francois Rodgers’ decision to intervene in ANC-led departments has aided their plans to collapse the GPU.

“So we saw a gap here, a lapse in a relationship, and we pounced. I don’t see the relationship of these ones continuing beyond the motion that we are bringing. There is an interest in working with the ANC, but we don’t really need them to take over,” they said.