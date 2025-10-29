Politics

Government's planning budget expected mid-November

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement to a hybrid plenary of the National Assembly on November 12. File photo. (FREDDY MAVUNDA)

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to a hybrid plenary of the National Assembly on November 12.

Parliament said the address is scheduled for 2pm on the day at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

The MTBPS plays a vital role in the overall national budget process as it:

  • establishes government’s economic policy framework;
  • updates economic forecasts;
  • adjusts departmental budgets; and
  • authorises emergency spending.

During the same sitting, the minister will table:

  • the Adjustments Appropriation Bill;
  • the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill;
  • the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill;
  • the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill; and
  • the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill.

