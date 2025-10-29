POLL | Do we need two deputy police ministers despite not having delegated responsibilities?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale has revealed suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has not delegated duties to him or to fellow deputy Polly Boshielo.

Appointed alongside Mchunu to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in June last year, the two deputies are yet to receive formal responsibilities.

Mathale told parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system this was because Mchunu was familiarising himself with the office.

ANC MP Xola Nqola questioned the relevance of the deputy ministers, asking: “You wake up, go to the office and do what?”

Mathale defended the positions, saying, “It doesn’t mean if delegation hasn’t been done the department can function without them. There is relevance in their creation. The South African Police Service is not like other ministries. It is a huge department that is complex in how it is structured.”

TimesLIVE