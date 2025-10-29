Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Commissioners Madlanga and Khumalo at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system
Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and advocate Sandile Khumalo at the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Two deputy police ministers still have no delegated responsibilities after more than a year in office, says Mathale

2

Mchunu discussed unhappiness about PKTT but not directive to disband it: deputy police minister Mathale

3

26,000 KZN girls impregnated in eight months, says premier Thami Ntuli

4

Parliament alarmed by Fort Hare, UFS crises, student safety and NSFAS failures

5

POLL | Do you have faith in the police to keep the country safe?

Top Stories