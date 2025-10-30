Commission hears how Matlala allegedly delivered money packages to Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya outside his house in Pretoria after a search and seizure operation conducted by the police. File photo

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard damning allegations about suspended deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who allegedly received payments from businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, ranging from R500,000 to R1m a month at times.

On Thursday, the commission, investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, heard evidence from a police detective identified as Witness C. The officer detailed how money packages were dropped off at Sibiya’s homes.

Testifying about an informal conversation he had with Matlala during his arrest, he said the controversial businessman had named Sibiya, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi as close associates.

On his relationship with Sibiya, Matlala allegedly claimed he used to provide security services at the farm of the late notorious taxi owner Jonathan “King Mswazi” Msibi, where Sibiya was a regular visitor. He said this is where he met a lot of Msibi’s associates, who were introduced to him as the “Big Five″ and called each other “brother”. The farm is located just after Hammanskraal at a game reserve and is known to be a most secure farm, where only those who were close to Msibi had access.

Witness C said investigations revealed the Big Five are individuals in control of activities in government. “It’s a criminal world that has more control over the government.”

He said Matlala claimed that after Msibi’s death, Sibiya approached him, saying “Now that Msibi is no more, please take care of me, and I will take care of you in return”.

“Matlala indicated that he would go to Sibiya’s house to drop off the money. And that there is another townhouse at a gated community in Sandton, where he would go and, as directed, drop off the money ... He didn’t know the name of the estate, but he knew that at the place there is an individual, Serge Cabonge, the fixer, a Congolese also called the Blesser, who also owns a house at that complex — Witness C

Matlala indicated that he understood that Sibiya meant he should take care of him financially or support him financially. “So from there, Matlala would give payments to Sibiya, payments of about R500,000 at the time.”

The witness said when they asked how he made payments to Sibiya, he indicated Sibiya did not take electronic transfers.

The commission has previously heard evidence that Matlala had alleged Sibiya and Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona helped him secure a R1.2bn tender from the SAPS.

Witness C said when Matlala spoke about Sibiya, he kept saying: “General Sibiya is a criminal himself.”

He also indicated that his relationship with Sibiya was about money and Sibiya would only be on the receiving end.

“With his own mouth, Matlala indicated that he would go to Sibiya’s house to drop off the money. And that there is another townhouse at a gated community in Sandton, where he would go and, as directed, drop off the money. He gave more details, saying that when you access this estate, there will be a circle, Sibiya would come from one of the houses to the circle, and he would hand over the parcel to him. He didn’t know the name of the estate, but he knew that at the place, there is an individual, Serge Cabonge, the fixer, a Congolese also called the Blesser, who also owns a house at that complex,” he said.

A witness has previously testified that high-ranking SAPS officials and prominent businessmen are part of the “fixers” unit in the Big Five criminal cartel.

Matlala had also indicated that after each payment from SAPS for his tender, a portion of the payment would be given to Sibiya, and he indicated that sometimes he would pay R1m. Commenting on this, Witness C said maybe there was an agreement between them that when a payment was made from SAPS, a portion would go to Sibiya.

Highlighting some of the instances where he funded Sibiya, Matlala had said there was an occasion when Sibiya’s son was getting married. He was invited to the wedding and contributed R300,000 in support of the celebration.

He also claimed Sibiya “loved money”. Matlala recounted that on one occasion, when he went to Sibiya’s office seeking a resolution regarding his use of the hospital at the Pretoria West Police Academy, Sibiya instructed him to place the money in a dustbin inside the office toilets.

In January Matlala said Sibiya was buying a plot in Midrand, which was to be registered under his wife’s name, with plans to convert it into a bed and breakfast. Matlala stated that he gave Sibiya R2m towards the purchase, which he dropped off in cash at the Sandton estate. He further indicated that he personally handed over the R2m to Sibiya at his house in Sandton, as directed.

The witness confirmed he had recorded Matlala’s allegations with his consent.

