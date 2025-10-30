Floyd Brink returns to Johannesburg council as city manager

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Floyd Brink was ousted last year through a DA-sponsored court bid in which they contested his appointment. File image

The Johannesburg city council has approved a recommendation to reinstate Floyd Brink as city manager.

The decision was taken during an ordinary meeting of the council on Thursday.

After a year-long recruitment process and multiple delays, the report on the appointment process was successfully presented to the council after being rescinded at the eleventh hour last week.

Brink was presented to the council as the highest-ranking candidate, with a score of 114. In second place was Msizi Myeza, CEO of the Council for the Built Environment, with 104, and third was chief operations officer Tshepo Makola with 90.

The council had also previously convened a closed in-committee meeting at which mayor Dada Morero presented a recommendation to the council to halt the appointment process for the post of city manager and investigate the leak of the recommendation report, saying it could have compromised the integrity of the process. Morero later withdrew that proposal.

Brink was ousted last year through a DA-sponsored court bid in which they contested his appointment, citing irregularities in the initial recruitment process. He reapplied for the position when it was advertised this year.

It was determined that Brink outperformed other candidates during interviews and screening.

