Politics

Floyd Brink returns to Johannesburg council as city manager

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

May 08, 2024.The City Manager of the City of Johannesburg Floyd Brink briefs the media on the progress made thus far to deal with the fire on the M1 South in the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Floyd Brink was ousted last year through a DA-sponsored court bid in which they contested his appointment. File image (Freddy Mavunda)

The Johannesburg city council has approved a recommendation to reinstate Floyd Brink as city manager.

The decision was taken during an ordinary meeting of the council on Thursday.

After a year-long recruitment process and multiple delays, the report on the appointment process was successfully presented to the council after being rescinded at the eleventh hour last week.

Brink was presented to the council as the highest-ranking candidate, with a score of 114. In second place was Msizi Myeza, CEO of the Council for the Built Environment, with 104, and third was chief operations officer Tshepo Makola with 90.

The council had also previously convened a closed in-committee meeting at which mayor Dada Morero presented a recommendation to the council to halt the appointment process for the post of city manager and investigate the leak of the recommendation report, saying it could have compromised the integrity of the process. Morero later withdrew that proposal.

Brink was ousted last year through a DA-sponsored court bid in which they contested his appointment, citing irregularities in the initial recruitment process. He reapplied for the position when it was advertised this year.

It was determined that Brink outperformed other candidates during interviews and screening.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ANELE SISWANA | How far have we come for men struggling in the aftermath of floods?

2

EDITORIAL | The building fiasco hardly inspires confidence in Ceta

3

Security boss ‘used people to do naughty deeds, gave them guns’

4

Child dies after mother leaves her in car for 8 hours in Seshego

5

KT Molefe ‘a friend of Senzo Mchunu’, police told during takedown

Top Stories