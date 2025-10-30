GNU partners agree on terms of ‘sufficient consensus’ for clearing house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The GNU clearing house will not have decision-making powers following the conclusion of its terms of reference, which also agreed that sufficient consensus applies only in the political leaders’ forum.

It agreed that future concerns should be addressed through amendments, as the adopted document is now a living document.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who heads the clearing house designed to solve disputes in the GNU, announced on Thursday that the body had agreed on its terms of reference.

This comes after months of bickering among GNU partners — most commonly between its biggest partners, the ANC and the DA — over policy and governance. The clearing house dispute mechanism was part of the agreement parties signed when joining the ANC-led GNU. Mashatile was then assigned to head the body during its first months. The body was designed to meet monthly to discuss issues within the GNU should its parties fail to agree.

Mashatile’s office said the body convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday and resolved its terms of reference.

He said due to disagreements, the secretariat had engaged Prof Jaap de Visser for legal refinement, with key disagreements centred on deadlock-breaking mechanisms and clauses from the GNU statement of intent, primarily clauses 18 and 19.3. The two clauses state that the GNU will take decisions in accordance with the established practice of consensus. Where no consensus is possible, the principle of sufficient consensus will apply.

The clearing house mechanism agreed that the statement of intent is foundational to the work of the GNU clearing house and equally agreed that sufficient consensus applies only to decision-making bodies, not the clearing house. — Presidency

Section 19.3 states that sufficient consensus exists when parties to the GNU representing 60% of seats in the National Assembly agree. This section has been a bone of contention between the ANC and the DA, with the blue party accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party of violating the agreement.

Mashatile’s office said a working group was formed to resolve these issues, comprising representatives from the DA, Rise Mzansi and PAC, and chaired by deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel.

The Presidency said submissions to the draft terms of reference were received from the Good Party, Al Jama-ah, the DA and UDM. The working group was given two weeks to finalise its work and report back to the GNU clearing house mechanism. It proposed that:

it develops a dispute resolution process flow diagram that clarifies the decision-making process of the clearing house mechanism;

it clarifies that the clearing house mechanism is a recommending body, not a decision-making structure;

it has monthly meetings;

unresolved issues be referred to the political leaders’ forum, not the president; and

it supports a resolution to “agree to disagree” when consensus fails.

“Having noted the above, the clearing house mechanism agreed that the statement of intent is foundational to the work of the GNU clearing house and equally agreed that sufficient consensus applies only to decision-making bodies, not the clearing house.

“Lastly, it agreed on referral procedures and the non-inclusion of provincial/local government matters,” said the Presidency.

The terms of reference will be presented to the meeting of the political leaders’ forum for ratification.

