Malema says he’ll hand over new house to disabled Limpopo man on Sunday

EFF leader Julius Malema is set to hand a new house to disabled man Sello Mamabolo, who is wheelchair-bound, on Sunday.

He had promised Mamabolo a house during July by-elections in the area, Seshego.

“Mamabolo was living in inhumane conditions and the deep pain of living out his final days disabled and struggling without a decent home that accommodates his disability,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. “He came to the EFF seeking assistance, and the organisation did not hesitate to intervene.”

The party said the completion of the house in three months affirmed that the EFF was not a political party of promises, but “one that fulfils the commitments it makes, and does not delay in providing assistance to the most vulnerable in society”.

Malema has made donations to several organisations. In March, he donated R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society in honour of his 44th birthday. In January, the party donated R100,000 to a top-performing public school in Gauteng.

In July, Mamabolo told of his difficulties after his legs were amputated. His living conditions made it difficult for him to move around the house in a wheelchair.

“What hurts me the most is that the hospital deprived me of a wheelchair while they took my legs. My legs get painful, especially in winter,” Mamabolo said.

