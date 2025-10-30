Matlala claimed he funded Mchunu’s ‘presidential campaign’, commission hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has heard that businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala claimed he funded suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged presidential campaign in the ANC.

Matlala, accused of masterminding the 2023 shooting of his ex-girlfriend actress Tebogo Thobejane, faces an attempted murder charge. He was denied bail by the Alexandra magistrate’s court, which found he posed a danger to society and may interfere with state witnesses.

Resuming his testimony on Thursday, Witness C told the commission that when police arrested Matlala, he said he was coming from the home of former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega. Matlala allegedly claimed close ties with Mchunu and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

“He said he was introduced to Mchunu, who had ambitions to run for the ANC presidency, and that ministers were seeking donors for his campaign. Matlala said he contributed to that campaign,” Witness C testified.

According to the witness, Matlala claimed he donated about R500,000, funding flights, accommodation and entertainment for Mchunu and his delegation attending the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town. The payments were allegedly made through his company, Gotlhe Specialists, with the list of delegates supplied by Mogotsi.

On December 6 2024, police raided Matlala’s home while searching for abducted businessman Jerry Boshoga. Matlala complained about the raid to Mchunu and Mogotsi but said no action was taken. Instead, he alleged Mchunu enlisted the State Security Agency to identify who was investigating him, using grabber devices. Mogotsi allegedly obtained registration numbers of vehicles used by members of Gauteng counterintelligence operations and the political killings task team.

Mchunu and Mogotsi then advised Matlala to open a case at Brooklyn SAPS in Pretoria, claiming that watches belonging to him and his wife were stolen.

Col Smanga Simelane, head of crime intelligence for the Soweto area, allegedly assisted in opening the case. Matlala was also urged to lodge a complaint with the police watchdog Ipid. He was further advised to have his wife open an assault case against the officers who conducted the raid, but he refused to involve her.

Witness C said Matlala became frustrated after a compliance inspection was conducted at his security company on December 18 and 19, believing “the minister, Mogotsi and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya were using him but failing to protect him”.

During the inspection discrepancies were found, and an arrest was imminent.

Witness C said Matlala went into hiding and approached Mogotsi and Mchunu, seeking their protection. He said he suspected he was being used to target crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and was even advised to open a case against him.

“He said when he realised he was no longer receiving the protection he expected from the minister, he went to KwaZulu-Natal to meet former minister [Bheki] Cele,” Witness C said. “Cele advised him not to fabricate cases against the police, though Matlala claimed to have told Cele about a Rolex watch he said was stolen which he was actually wearing at the meeting.”

Witness C said Matlala tried unsuccessfully to contact KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Lt-Gen Khumalo after the meeting.

After his arrest, Matlala allegedly told investigators his SAPS tender contract had been cancelled the day before, leaving him frustrated. He claimed to have sent a message to Mogotsi saying he had recorded everything and planned to expose Mchunu and his criminal dealings in an affidavit to police.

