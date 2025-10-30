Parliamentary ad hoc committee needs more time to finish its work as witness list grows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on October 23 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system may not finish its work by the November 28 deadline.

This was revealed by committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane during the parliamentary meeting on Wednesday. Members of the committee met to discuss housekeeping issues and plan procedures for witnesses still to take the stand.

The committee was given an extension to conclude its work by November 28. It was initially meant to wrap up by the end of October.

Lekganyane said the committee would write to the parliament speaker to request more time again.

“It looks like November 28 we would not be done, especially since we have over 250 public submissions that have been made,” Lekganyane said.

“It would be a gross injustice if the public makes submissions to parliament and we don’t consider them, only to say that time has run out. This parliament is meant to represent the people of South Africa.

“My suggestion would be that we do a report, not on the work that has been done, but one that is intended to provide information to the office of the speaker, stating that the committee started its work at this time and we are at this point. From the way we see it, by November 28, the committee would not have finished its work. Further, we should motivate why it’s important for the committee to be given time to consider public submissions.

“More than anything else, it is the people we represent who need to hear how we are dealing with their problems.”

The committee has heard testimony from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, former police minister Bheki Cele and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.

So far, 286 submissions have been made by members of the public as part of public participation.

Members of the committee discussed the list of witnesses to be called to testify in person, while others will submit written replies.

The list comprises SAPS officials, including crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, acting Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) head Julius Mkhwanazi, Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule and chief of staff in the office of the police minister, Cedrick Nkabinde.

Non SAPS officials on the list include figures central to investigations such as Brown Mogotsi, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Paul O’Sullivan.

Evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse said Khumalo is currently unavailable as he still needs to continue giving evidence at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after having to halt his testimony due to ill health. He said the chances of him giving evidence this year are slim.

MPs also called for Mkhwanazi to return to parliament after all witnesses have testified, to respond to them and also address his withdrawal of the allegations he made against former police minister Bheki Cele.

“We agree Mkhwanazi must come back, but he must not come back for one issue,” MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo said.

“Besides the issue of him withdrawing allegations made against Cele, there are other issues that need more clarity from him because the witnesses responded to them in a certain way, and there’s a need for him to come back.”

Proceedings will resume next week on Tuesday, with deputy police minister Polly Boshielo taking the stand, followed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia on Wednesday, and then an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) official on Thursday and Friday.

