WATCH LIVE | Inquest into 1967 death of Chief Albert Luthuli

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The reopened inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli is nearing its conclusion, with a judgment expected soon. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has presented evidence arguing against the 1967 apartheid-era finding that his death was an accident, instead alleging he was murdered.

Key events and arguments in the reopened inquest:

Overturning the 1967 verdict: The NPA reopened the inquest in April, 58 years after Luthuli’s death, with the goal of overturning the original finding that he was accidentally hit by a train.

The NPA reopened the inquest in April, 58 years after Luthuli’s death, with the goal of overturning the original finding that he was accidentally hit by a train. Case for murder: In closing arguments in October, the prosecution argued that Luthuli was murdered by apartheid agents and the original finding was a cover-up.

In closing arguments in October, the prosecution argued that Luthuli was murdered by apartheid agents and the original finding was a cover-up. Conflicting expert testimony: New forensic analysis and testimony from experts have contradicted the original inquest’s findings:

New forensic analysis and testimony from experts have contradicted the original inquest’s findings: A police crime scene analyst testified Luthuli’s injuries were inconsistent with being hit by a train.



A steam train expert said the alleged accident was “highly unlikely”, and Luthuli was probably assaulted before his body was placed on the tracks.



A forensic pathologist called the 1967 postmortem report “substandard” and also found the injuries were more consistent with an assault than a hit by a train.

Allegations of collusion: Evidence was presented to expose alleged collusion between security police, doctors and other officials to cover up the crime. For example, a former hospital clerk testified to lies told about the doctors who treated Luthuli.

Evidence was presented to expose alleged collusion between security police, doctors and other officials to cover up the crime. For example, a former hospital clerk testified to lies told about the doctors who treated Luthuli. Witness testimony: The inquest heard from a wide range of witnesses, including family members, such as Luthuli’s daughter-in-law and his two elderly daughters, anti-apartheid activists and investigators.

The inquest heard from a wide range of witnesses, including family members, such as Luthuli’s daughter-in-law and his two elderly daughters, anti-apartheid activists and investigators. New evidence: Additional evidence, including affidavits and home affairs documents regarding other people involved, was presented during the October proceedings.

Additional evidence, including affidavits and home affairs documents regarding other people involved, was presented during the October proceedings. Family’s quest for closure: Luthuli’s family, who have long disputed the official version of events, hope the reopened inquest will bring them closure and set the historical record straight.

The Pietermaritzburg high court has heard the final submissions, and a judgment is expected soon.

TimesLIVE