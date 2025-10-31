‘Our work is not against anyone, it is for everyone’: Morero on clampdown on informal traders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has increased his efforts to restore law and order in the city by clamping down on noncompliant informal traders.

Recently the city embarked on a crackdown to remove street vendors trading without licences in the CBD. This is part of the city’s clean-up programme to “restore the city to its former glory”. However, traders have expressed outrage about the move, with some calling it unfair, while others have raised issues with renewing their permits. The contentious issue is being contested in court.

Morero said in his newsletter the city will enforce bylaws firmly while maintaining compassion. “Without order, no one can thrive. However, without compassion, order holds no meaning,” he said.

“Our approach is straightforward: we will enforce bylaws firmly, yet we will do so with fairness and humanity. I understand that people’s lives and families are affected by these decisions, which is precisely why our actions must reflect dignity, transparency and fairness.

“Our work is not against anyone; it is for everyone. We are building a city where informal traders can operate legally and proudly, where businesses can invest with confidence, where residents can move freely and where all who walk our streets feel secure.”

Those operating with licences will be protected, while the city will ensure pavements and public spaces were not overcrowded and obstructed, he said.

“No great city can survive without rules respected by everyone. Some have challenged our initiatives in court and we respect that. The law is a right for every citizen. Yet we cannot shirk our responsibility to create a clean, safe and organised city.”

Morero acknowledged the challenges faced by informal traders in applying for permits. He said the ineffective trading permit system had been a challenge for a long time.

“Traders have attempted to apply for permits but have faced barriers. While many wish to comply, the system has failed them to a certain extent. The institutions tasked with enforcement have been overwhelmed, juggling too many priorities with inadequate resources.”

Those without permits would be assisted, he added.

“We will not differentiate between those permitted to trade and those left behind by a broken system. Our commitment is to help people regularise their operations where possible so they can earn a living. We are implementing a more intelligent and transparent permit system to eliminate the uncertainty traders face.”

