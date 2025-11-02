WATCH | ‘Bring the cup home. That cup belongs in South Africa,’ says Ramaphosa ahead of Women’s World Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indore, India OCTOBER 25: Nadine De Klerk of South Africa (2nd R) celebrates with team mates Chloe Tryon (R) and Sinalo Jafta (3rd R) after taking the catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry of Australia (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Australia and South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Indore, India. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rallied behind the Proteas Women ahead of their historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday, urging the team to “bring the cup home”.

In a video message shared on social media, Ramaphosa congratulated the squad for reaching their first-ever World Cup final and encouraged them to “go out there and make history” as they face India at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

“This is history in the making. I want you to go out there knowing that you’re making history. You are carrying the entire country on your shoulders, and this is not to exert pressure on you but to encourage you to go out and do your best,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa’s women will contest their maiden World Cup final while hosts India, appearing in their third, are chasing their first title as well. The two sides have met 34 times in ODIs, with India winning 20 and South Africa 13, while one match ended without a result.

“You have already won. Just know that, and today you are just doing the finishing job. You are already victorious for you to have reached this stage,” said Ramaphosa.

He singled out skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who has been the tournament’s standout batter, amassing 470 runs in eight innings.

“Laura, you started at a very young age, and many of you also started very young, doing well in your clubs. Having been elevated to represent South Africa is a phenomenal honour for you and for us. Just know as you go on the field that you have the support of 62-million South Africans,” he said.

Ramaphosa urged the team not to be intimidated by the expected 40,000-strong home crowd in Navi Mumbai.

“There will be almost 40,000 Indians who support cricket, and you know how cricket mad they are. But they should not even begin to discourage you or weigh you down.”

India reached the final after a record-breaking chase against Australia, inspired by Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127 off 134 balls while South Africa stormed into their first final with a dominant 125-run victory over England in Guwahati.

Despite India entering as slight favourites, South Africa’s form and hunger for a maiden world title have made the match-up too close to call.

Their most recent encounter came earlier in the tournament when South Africa chased down 252 to win by three wickets with Nadine de Klerk starring with an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls.

“As you go out there, just know that across the Indian Ocean, you have 62-million [supporters]. Much as they have 1.3-billion, you have 62-million. They say when you are small, you can take on giants. So go out and slay the giants and just come back home with a cup. I’ll be waiting at the Union Buildings to receive you,” said Ramaphosa.

The president also praised the team’s coaches, management and support staff for their contributions to the squad’s success.

“We applaud you, and I also want to extend my gratitude to the coaches, bowling coach, head coach, management and support staff, the physiotherapists, psychologists and everyone supporting our girls. We are behind you, and we thank you for the work you are doing.”

Drawing parallels to other national sporting triumphs, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s sporting spirit was alive and well.

“Bafana Bafana are in the World Cup, you are in the final, and our rugby team has won the World Cup four times. Now, women’s cricket is going to be ours. So girls, my super, super girls, go out as daughters of South Africa and bring the cup home. That cup belongs in South Africa.”

TimesLIVE