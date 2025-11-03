WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Politics

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Monday.

