IFP makes five-member addition to its national council

The IFP announced changes to its national council. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

The IFP has made a five-member addition to its national council after vacancies arose recently.

According to the party’s constitution, the national council is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences and plays a key role in guiding the IFP’s strategic direction, policy development and governance.

KwaZulu-Natal member of the provincial legislature Andile Biyela, uMzinyathi district municipality deputy mayor Nothile Zungu, eThekwini metropolitan municipality councillor Mncedisi Nxumalo, IFP Gauteng Women’s Brigade publicity secretary Tumi Ramakhoaba and Velangenkosi Gumede are the newest members of the cohort and are said to bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for service that will enrich the work of the council.

Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement the structure wished them well in their new roles.

“Collectively, they embody the IFP’s principles of integrity, accountability and people-centred leadership. The IFP remains committed to its ongoing renewal and generational balance in the party’s leadership ranks.”

TimesLIVE