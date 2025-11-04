‘My qualifications speak for me’: deputy police minister Boshielo boasts about 31 qualifications in parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo has dismissed suggestions that deputy ministers are useless and have no role to play in government, boasting about her 31 qualifications, including a doctorate.

This comes after her counterpart, the other deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, received backlash after revealing that his boss, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, has not delegated duties to them since taking office last year.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Boshielo told MPs about her role as deputy minister, saying, “My qualifications speak for me.”

“I completed my three-year diploma in transport. I have a Bachelor of Commerce degree, two master’s degrees — an MBA and a master’s in transport studies from the University of Cape Town, and I have a doctorate in administration from the University of Limpopo,” she said.

“I also have other qualifications. All in all, I have about 31 qualifications.”

She highlighted the powers given to her as a deputy minister in terms of the constitution.

“We account to parliament about the work we do and also assist the minister in the tasks he assigns us from time to time.

“There have been functions we had to deal with arising from our responsibility to account to this parliament. Accordingly, the deputy minister’s responsibility is to support the minister in the development and implementation of policy oversight functions and strategic alignment across the policing sector.”

Though the minister has not formally delegated functions to them, Boshielo said they assist him with other tasks where necessary. She added that she also accounts to parliament and serves on different portfolio committees.

After Mchunu was placed on special leave, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed acting police minister Firoz Cachalia. Boshielo said that after informing Cachalia that they had not been delegated functions, he was able to assign them responsibilities after a week.

“We sat together, and he went through what we were doing ... after a week, he called us and allocated us responsibilities.

“I have been allocated to deal with the GBVF and all things related to it. He also assured me of his support. He also delegated me to deal with the integrated crime and violence strategy and see whether it’s working or needs to be changed.

“The third one, if you’ve read my doctorate, I’m specialising in technology. My topic is factors that impact e-government services in government. I chose the department of transport and community safety as if I knew I was going to be deputy minister.”

Boshielo concluded her testimony on Tuesday. Cachalia is next to take the stand on Wednesday.

