POLL | With the G20 Leaders’ Summit imminent, do you know what it does?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg is set to host the main G20 Leaders’ Summit 2025 on November 22 and 23, marking the first time the gathering will be held on African soil.

South Africa holds the G20 presidency from December 1 2024 to November 30 2025, and the summit will be the 20th meeting of the Group of 20 heads of state and government.

The summit’s theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” highlights its focus on inclusive economic growth, food security and sustainable development, with particular attention to Africa’s priorities.

Officials from the Presidency have said the country is ready to host leaders from around the world.

Despite the significance of the summit, many South Africans remain unsure what the G20 is or why the gathering matters. Experts said the summit is more than a meeting of global leaders.

With only weeks to go, the world will be watching when Johannesburg welcomes leaders from the world’s largest economies. South Africans are being encouraged to understand what the summit means for the country and the continent.

TimesLIVE