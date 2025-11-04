SACP KZN secretary says news of disbandment came as a shock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Communist Party’s national leadership shocked its KwaZulu-Natal leaders when it disbanded the structure on Monday, accusing it of challenging the party’s decision to contest elections.

This is the first internal hurdle the SACP is facing over its decision to abandon the ANC when vying for council and mayoral chains next year.

KZN provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said the decision by its national body took them by surprise.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Tuesday, Mthembu said they would be meeting the national leaders later today to discuss their decision.

Mthembu confirmed that they were told on Monday that they would be disbanded.

“They allege that we are against contestation. When we asked where they received this information, they were unable to tell us ... They don’t have evidence, they just feel that we are against the decision to contest and that we are not happy,” he said.

Mthembu said the province was being unfairly persecuted, adding that the national leaders doubt whether they will implement its decision to campaign for local government elections next year.

“This decision came as a shock. We are only meeting today [Tuesday], then we will determine the next steps we can take,” he said.

Mthembu said he has been inundated with calls from branches in the province, where members are confused by the SACP’s decision.

“Branches are complaining. They are saying we elected the provincial leadership, so how can we be disbanded without an explanation? They are crying over that.”

He said the decision to contest the elections against the ANC had confused branches in the province. Mthembu said provincial leaders had conveyed this sentiment to the national leaders.

“Branches are saying they don’t have an issue with the party contesting the elections; however, they have a problem when the national leadership doesn’t explain what will happen with the alliance. They want to know what will happen with the dual membership. All we want is answers to this question,” he said.

The SACP dug in its heels on Sunday during its annual Red October Rally in Klerksdorp, North West, affirming its decision to contest elections next year despite indications from by-elections that it was unlikely to produce a strong showing.

This decision has pitted the SACP against its ally, the ANC, and caused divisions among unions and members of Cosatu.

In a recent report by the ANC, the party warned of dire implications for itself and the SACP should it see through its threat to contest elections on its own.

These include impeding the national democratic revolution, forcing communists to choose between the ANC and the SACP, weakening both parties, fragmenting what is known as the motive forces, and causing divisions in alliance organisations, including Cosatu.

“The independent electoral contestation by the party will have the effect of splitting the vote of black people in general and African people in particular, and the working class. The independent contestation by the party means abandoning the working class leadership of the South African revolution insofar as the ANC has always been understood as the parliament of the people,” reads the document sent to the ANC’s broader membership.

SACP insiders previously told the Sunday Times the biggest obstacle to its plans to contest elections is the ANC’s constitution, which spells out what constitutes misconduct.

The document states that standing in an election for local, provincial or national government, or acting as the election agent or canvasser for a person standing in such an election for any political party — and in opposition to a candidate endorsed by the ANC national executive committee or provincial executive committees — constitutes an act of misconduct for which disciplinary proceedings may be instituted.

It further states that any member, office-bearer or public representative found guilty by a disciplinary committee of certain acts of misconduct shall be expelled from the ANC.