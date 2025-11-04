Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa and Prof Joseph Stiglitz receive a report on G20 task team

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the media at Nasrec on the postponement of the budget speech and SA's G20 agenda. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec. File photo (Thapelo Morebudi)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and economist Joseph Stiglitz are being presented with a report on the G20 summit on Tuesday.

The report outlines the state of wealth and income inequality, their impact on growth, poverty and multilateralism, and presents a menu of effective solutions for leaders.

The report contains recommendations on debt restructuring as well as regional production of long-acting Aids medicines and other pandemic therapies.

TimesLIVE

G20

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Brown Mogotsi a no-show at cop station after his car is sprayed with 11 bullets

2

Operation Dudula interdicted from targeting foreigners in hospitals and schools

3

If Malema had Mandela’s approach, he would be SA’s president - Gary Player

4

Agent threatened Premier League player with a gun, media reports say

5

Public works enlists Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini and amakhosi in fight against construction mafia

Top Stories