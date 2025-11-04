WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa and Prof Joseph Stiglitz receive a report on G20 task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa and economist Joseph Stiglitz are being presented with a report on the G20 summit on Tuesday.
The report outlines the state of wealth and income inequality, their impact on growth, poverty and multilateralism, and presents a menu of effective solutions for leaders.
The report contains recommendations on debt restructuring as well as regional production of long-acting Aids medicines and other pandemic therapies.
