WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa and Prof Joseph Stiglitz receive a report on G20 task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa and economist Joseph Stiglitz are being presented with a report on the G20 summit on Tuesday.

The report outlines the state of wealth and income inequality, their impact on growth, poverty and multilateralism, and presents a menu of effective solutions for leaders.

The report contains recommendations on debt restructuring as well as regional production of long-acting Aids medicines and other pandemic therapies.

