Colleen Makhubele axed as MK Party chief whip in parliament

Colleen Makhubele has been replaced by Des van Rooyen as MK Party chief whip in parliament.

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s wielding axe has fallen on its chief whip Colleen Makhubele months after her appointment.

True to the infamous Jacob Zuma midnight reshuffle form, the announcement was made in the wee hours on Wednesday morning when she was dramatically removed from WhatsApp groups, suggesting this is not a mere demotion but a possible signal of her exit from the party.

Makhubele, who has had a steady and arguably sharp rise in the party, had replaced former chief whip Mzwanele Manyi in May, a move synonymous with the party’s leadership revolving door.

She has been replaced by Des van Rooyen, who has been described as demonstrating “loyalty, integrity and dedication”.

“The party assures its supporters and the broader public that the new leadership in parliament will enrich the work of the caucus, sharpen its political focus and enhance its ability to represent the will of the people without compromise,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela said in a statement.

Makhubele previously led in the city of Johannesburg as a council speaker deployed by COPE. She later ditched Mosiua Lekota’s party to form her own party, the South African Rainbow Alliance, which did not live to see another day after its dismal showing in the May 2024 elections.

Makhubele has been contacted for comment and her views will be added once received.

This is a developing story.

