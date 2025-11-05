‘I see them as a team’: Acting police minister Cachalia says two deputies are ‘enormous help’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The two deputy ministers of police were grilled in parliament by the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminality in the criminal justice system about their roles in the ministry.

In his testimony, deputy minister Cassel Mathale said suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu had not delegated duties to them since being in office more than a year ago, raising concerns about what they are paid to do.

The other deputy minister, Polly Boshielo, corroborated his story and added that they were only allocated responsibilities by Firoz Cachalia a week after he was appointed as acting minister.

Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Cachalia said the department needs more than one person to function.

“Deputy ministers have been an enormous help to me, and I see them as a team,” he said. “It’s the minister who exercises executive authority, but they have an important role. It’s a large department. I’ve been busy since being appointed. I don’t think I’d be able to manage without their support.”

He said their work is not just attending portfolio meetings and that they bring a lot of experience to the department.

“Mathale is very experienced. He’s been in the department for seven years. He’s been a tremendous source of insight and wisdom for me. I’ve asked him to look at a problem in crime intelligence, how to find a balance between secrecy and accountability with respect to the secret fund.

“Boshielo is also very experienced. She was there before I came. I learned a lot from her. I’ve asked her to lead an important project [investigations on GBVF].

“They have been a source of advice to me, and that’s how I’m hoping we’ll continue to work together.”

