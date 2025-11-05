‘It’s unacceptable’: Cachalia slams Cele for sleeping at Matlala’s house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia on Wednesday testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has criticised the conduct of former police minister Bheki Cele after revealing he slept at the house of attempted murder accused and controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Cele made the admission before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. In his testimony he said he slept at Matlala’s house because it was a “freebie” and didn’t see anything wrong as he was no longer in government.

“It’s not because he’s an acquaintance. It’s because it was a freebie and I wasn’t working,” Cele said. “I was a pensioner. It’s a nice place.”

Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Cachalia warned public servants should be cautious about the company they keep, whether in office or outside office.

“There’s a general question of principle about how we conduct ourselves in public office, who we associate ourselves with,” he said.

I have known Cele for a long time. We belonged to the same organisation. We are not personal friends but we have a respectful relationship. I was surprised by those statements — Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia

“It’s not acceptable to accept accommodation from a criminal — and it didn’t appear as if one of my predecessors [Cele] considered that to be a problem. Listening to him, I thought it wasn’t right.”

That gives a negative impression to the public, he said.

“It’s not giving the right message to the public. A lot of what we are dealing with has a lot to do with such relationships with middlemen, lobbyists and those who are peddling influence. It turns out some of them may be criminals. That can’t be acceptable. It’s a question of judgment when you’re in a position of influence. I didn’t agree with his ‘hospitality’ statement.”

Cachalia emphasised that despite knowing Cele for a long time, he didn’t agree with his actions.

“I have known Cele for a long time. We belonged to the same organisation. We are not personal friends but we have a respectful relationship. I was surprised by those statements.”

