Ramaphosa urges global action for Africa’s energy future

President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on the world to match Africa’s ambition with action as Global Citizen NOW comes to Johannesburg for the first time.

Presented by Harith General Partners, with partners Octopus Energy, Pele Energy Group and TransEnergy Global, and supported by Genesis Energy and PayPal, the landmark summit will take place on November 21 at the Sandton Convention Centre, on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The gathering will position South Africa and Ramaphosa at the forefront of a global push to expand renewable energy access and drive inclusive growth across the continent.

“Africa’s moment is now,” said Ramaphosa. “Our continent holds the key to a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous world. Through decisive action and global solidarity, we can accelerate Africa’s clean energy future through a just transition, creating enduring opportunities for our people and strengthening the foundations of shared progress.”

At the heart of Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg is the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, co-hosted by Ramaphosa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with support from the International Energy Agency (IEA). The campaign aims to:

secure commitments to provide clean energy access for 10-million households, with 4.6-million already pledged; and

quadruple Africa’s renewable energy capacity by 2030, bringing power to the 600-million people still living without electricity.

“Africa holds immense potential for renewable energy and the world is taking notice,” said Von der Leyen. “Through our Global Gateway investment strategy, Europe is partnering with Africa to build a clean, sustainable and prosperous future. Now is the time to invest in powering Africa’s future.”

By investing in solar, hydro and wind power, we can drive industrial growth and create a cleaner, more prosperous future for all — Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema

Echoing this sentiment, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema said: “Africa’s growth and resilience depend on building a diverse, sustainable energy mix that can withstand climate shocks. By investing in solar, hydro and wind power, we can drive industrial growth and create a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.”

The summit will convene heads of state, investors, activists and artists for an afternoon of bold dialogue and tangible commitments, focusing on energy access, global health security and climate resilience, aligned with the G20’s 2025 themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability.

“Partnering with Global Citizen for their first-ever Global Citizen NOW summit in Africa reinforces our shared commitment to advancing our clean energy future and powering the continent as a global leader in sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Sipho Makhubela, CEO of Harith General Partners. “At Harith we view investment in renewable energy as both a strategic and economic imperative, driving jobs, innovation and transformative opportunities across our continent.”

This marks the first Global Citizen NOW summit to take place in Africa, following previous editions in New York, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Detroit, Belém in Brazil and Seville in Spain, cementing Joburg as a defining stop in the movement to end extreme poverty and power Africa’s clean energy future.

