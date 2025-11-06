International Women’s Forum echoes work of G20 agenda: Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged women in leadership to examine the shifting geopolitics in the world and collectively shape their stance.

He decried how multilateralism was being tested, petitioning women to establish themselves among new forms of co-operation which he deemed were urgently needed.

He made the call to action in a keynote address at the International Women’s Forum (IWF), which convened a cornerstone conference with 800 women leaders and experts from 30 countries. Ramaphosa described the conference as a platform to examine how women in leadership should not just respond to today’s challenges but also anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow.

“There is a resurgence of resistance to the gains made on human rights and gender equality. There is a danger that the advancements made with respect to women’s empowerment, women’s rights and gender equality may be unravelled,” he said.

Being held in Cape Town, the gathering is seeking to elevate conversations exploring:

the shifting geopolitical landscape;

the impact of artificial intelligence; and

the importance of arts and culture.

Convened under a theme of “Ubuntu: I am because we are”, the conference called on the global community to recognise shared humanity, interdependence and collective power of women in shaping society.

Expanding women’s access to finance, digital tools and entrepreneurship opportunities must take place alongside efforts to end gender-based violence and femicide — President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said South Africa was honoured to be hosting the gathering of thought leaders.

“These are innovators and change makers who are shaping the contours of our global future. Your presence here signals a shared determination to confront entrenched inequalities, to champion inclusive growth and to create pathways that empower women everywhere.”

The president said the forum’s work echoed the principles underpinning South Africa’s G20 presidency: solidarity, equality and sustainability.

South Africa this week launched the inaugural G20 report on global inequality, produced by a committee led by Nobel laureate Prof Joseph Stiglitz. Ramaphosa said the report sounds an alarm about the “inequality emergency” the world is facing today.

“The report shows that between 2000 and 2024, 1% of the world’s population captured 41% of all new wealth, while just 1% of new wealth went to the poorest half of humanity. It found that in more economically unequal societies, fewer women complete higher education or are represented in the legislature, and the pay gap between women and men is wider.”

He expressed concern about the significant barriers to women’s advancement and development, adding that their plight would be prioritised in the G20 agenda.

“This conference comes just days after ministers from G20 countries responsible for women’s empowerment convened in Gauteng. The ministers’ meeting placed women’s empowerment at the centre of the G20 agenda, focusing on advancing the care economy, expanding women’s financial inclusion and eliminating gender-based violence and femicide.

The outcomes of this conference must extend beyond these walls, influencing policy, transforming institutions and ultimately creating a more equitable and just world — Ramaphosa

“The recognition, reduction and redistribution of unpaid care and domestic work is essential to addressing structural barriers to women’s empowerment. Expanding women’s access to finance, digital tools and entrepreneurship opportunities must take place alongside efforts to end gender-based violence and femicide.”

Ramaphosa said these initiatives reflected a shared commitment to a world where women could realise their full potential.

“In this effort we are inspired by the many women who, against extraordinary odds, have transformed adversity into opportunity. Women who, despite systemic discrimination, have pioneered businesses, led communities and developed innovative solutions that have improved the lives of millions.

“These are the women who have raised families while pursuing education, who have crossed cultural and structural barriers to lead in fields where they were once invisible. These stories of resilience remind us that progress is not just about policy. It is about courage, creativity and persistence.”

He praised the IWF community for demonstrating the power of collective leadership and ethical, progressive influence.

“Let us work together to ensure there is no backsliding on the progress we have achieved so far. Let us move forward with greater purpose and determination. The outcomes of this conference must extend beyond these walls, influencing policy, transforming institutions and ultimately creating a more equitable and just world.”

TimesLIVE